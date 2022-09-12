iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,906,000 after buying an additional 187,775 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. 15,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,635. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

