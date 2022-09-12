iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,371 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.3% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.84. 144,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,152,287. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

