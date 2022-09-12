iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,129,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $843,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.98. 7,796,726 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

