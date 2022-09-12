iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Trimmed by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

