Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,356 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

INVH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. 146,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

