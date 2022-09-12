Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,978 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 917% compared to the average volume of 981 put options.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,797,805 shares of company stock worth $58,743,252 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,831,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after buying an additional 287,769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

