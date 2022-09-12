Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (ASC, BNS, CINE, EPWN, FCH, GRI, HLCL, IOVA, KAPE, OBD)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 12th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

