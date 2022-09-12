Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (ASC, BNS, CINE, EPWN, FCH, GRI, HLCL, IOVA, KAPE, OBD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 12th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

