Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Lessened by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% during the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,572,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 125.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,573. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69.

