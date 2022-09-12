Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 12.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.58. 2,964,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,614,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

