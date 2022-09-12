Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 89,123 shares.The stock last traded at $36.56 and had previously closed at $36.38.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

