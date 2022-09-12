Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 89,123 shares.The stock last traded at $36.56 and had previously closed at $36.38.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
