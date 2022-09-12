Inverse Finance Price Hits $83.73 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $958,472.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.73 or 0.00382740 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance. Inverse Finance’s official website is inverse.finance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

