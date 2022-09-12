Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $221.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $238.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

