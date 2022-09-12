Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.