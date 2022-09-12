INT (INT) Price Tops $0.0034

INT (INT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $376,287.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

