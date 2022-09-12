InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216,383.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $216,383.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About InsurAce

InsurAce (INSUR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official website is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

