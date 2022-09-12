Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells $60,583.20 in Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 25,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $60,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,451,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,684,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vaxxinity Trading Down 6.1 %

VAXX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

