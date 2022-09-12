Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Sells $18,400.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Eric Breon sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Breon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19.

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Eric Breon sold 7,918 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,965.40.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCSA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

