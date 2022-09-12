Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,963,416 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. 885,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a market cap of $613.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.