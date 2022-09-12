Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells $2,624,000.00 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 3.0 %

TPX opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

