Insider Selling: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Director Sells $12,962,000.00 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,725,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $276,805.62.
- On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $896,094.08.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $582,348.96.
- On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $215,280.00.
Shares of SST stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in System1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
