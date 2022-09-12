Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells $540,300.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE FNA opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -42.82. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

