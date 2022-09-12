Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.6 %

HIMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.64. 862,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,913. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,095,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,506,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 624,127 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

