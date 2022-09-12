Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Sells $859,500.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $174.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 459.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

