Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.87 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($182.30).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 108.35 ($1.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.75 ($2.17). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.78. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.19.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,625.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.31).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.