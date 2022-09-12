Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Buys $74,504.04 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,004.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ranpak Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranpak (PACK)
