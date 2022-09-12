Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Buys $74,504.04 in Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,004.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ranpak Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 834,482 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

