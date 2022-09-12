Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) CEO Buys $274,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

