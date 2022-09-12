Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) CEO Buys $274,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.16.
PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
