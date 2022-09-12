Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires $95,598.72 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,399.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

Mativ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MATV stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

About Mativ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

