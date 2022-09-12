Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires $95,598.72 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,399.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.
Mativ Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MATV stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $38.63.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mativ (MATV)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.