Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heartland Express Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.