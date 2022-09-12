Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Insider Buys 4,400 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,310.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,187 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,152.94.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,328 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $132,869.60.

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $31.22. 24,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

