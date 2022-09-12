Insider Buying: Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Acquires A$14,940.00 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,940.00 ($10,447.55).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.63.

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in two segments, Residential and Business. The company offers national broadband network (NBN) services to residential, small business, and large business/ enterprise customers. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including VoIP, mobile plans and headsets, and entertainment bundles.

