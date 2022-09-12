Insider Buying: Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Acquires A$14,940.00 in Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Rating) insider Richard Dammery bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,940.00 ($10,447.55).
Aussie Broadband Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.63.
Aussie Broadband Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.