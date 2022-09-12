Insider Buying: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Heather Cox bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.35. 4,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

