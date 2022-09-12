Innovid (NYSE:CTV) versus AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million 5.05 -$11.47 million N/A N/A AppFolio $359.37 million 9.81 $1.03 million ($1.31) -76.85

Analyst Recommendations

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Innovid and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 0 4 0 3.00 AppFolio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.16%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than AppFolio.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid N/A -1.09% -0.60% AppFolio -11.04% -16.01% -11.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovid beats AppFolio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

