Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. 2,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 186,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.36). Immatics had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 529,325 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.