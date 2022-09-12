Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,898.00

Idle (IDLE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $7,898.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Idle (IDLE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,463,158 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

