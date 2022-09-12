Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
