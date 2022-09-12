ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,396 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $9.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2918 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

