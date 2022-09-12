ICHI Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00024166 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $26.74 million and approximately $490,567.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
