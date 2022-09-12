ICHI Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00024166 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $26.74 million and approximately $490,567.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.