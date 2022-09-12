HyperCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $223,186.00 (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $5.88 million and $223,186.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00138027 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded up 188.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs.The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

