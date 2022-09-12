Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$35.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.44.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Articles
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.