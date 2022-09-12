Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$35.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.44.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7099999 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.89.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

