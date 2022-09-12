Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.31) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.3 %

BOSS traded up €0.14 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting €53.82 ($54.92). 285,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.61 and its 200-day moving average is €52.32.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

