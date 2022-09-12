HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $405.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.17.

HUBS stock opened at $332.50 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

