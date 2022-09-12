HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.17.

Shares of HUBS opened at $332.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $53,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

