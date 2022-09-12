HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Invests $36.50 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,495,000. Okta makes up about 24.0% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG owned 0.15% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Finally, WiL LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA remained flat at $64.70 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,852. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

