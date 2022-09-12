HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Invests $3.95 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Visa makes up about 2.6% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Visa by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 24,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 20,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.52. 38,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,554,955. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $390.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

