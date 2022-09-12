Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

