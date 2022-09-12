Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.
NYSE:HMC opened at $25.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
