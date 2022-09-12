HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000. Growth for Good Acquisition makes up 1.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.17% of Growth for Good Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

GFGD remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Monday. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,710. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

