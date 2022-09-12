HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 809,443 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 809,443 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.43. 263,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,716,791. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

