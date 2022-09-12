HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 74,425 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,425 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 39,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,427. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FE. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.