HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,741 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.