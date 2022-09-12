HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,815,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,004,000. Enerplus comprises approximately 2.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Enerplus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Stock Up 2.0 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,840. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.